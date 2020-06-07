With returning players having already reported back to campus, Clemson has circled Wednesday as the date upon which they may begin resuming voluntary workouts. Small groups will be allowed to train at the same time in accordance with social distancing and sanitation guidelines.

There’s only so much to be gained in a span of a presumed couple of months before the Tigers move to preseason camp.

Yet the position most warranting the coaching staff’s microscope has to be defensive end.