News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-07 14:35:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Edge players

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

With returning players having already reported back to campus, Clemson has circled Wednesday as the date upon which they may begin resuming voluntary workouts. Small groups will be allowed to train at the same time in accordance with social distancing and sanitation guidelines.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

There’s only so much to be gained in a span of a presumed couple of months before the Tigers move to preseason camp.

Yet the position most warranting the coaching staff’s microscope has to be defensive end.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}