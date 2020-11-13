TigerIllustrated - Eligibility rule could throw a wrench in Clemson's recruiting math

So you have set your annual budget and paced your spending accordingly.

Suddenly, through circumstances beyond your control, new parameters are given.

You are fine to see that budget out through the fiscal year. But this year’s spending total now might severely limit the money at your disposal next year and beyond.

In essence, this is the conundrum facing college coaches as they close recruiting this cycle and proceed adding commitments for the 2022 class.

The December early signing period is now less than a month away, and there is still so much that schools do not know about how the math is to work out for the future.