TigerIllustrated - Elite athlete Nate Wiggins flips from one Tigers to another

Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake four-star cornerback Nate Wiggins has backed off his pledge to LSU, and without wasting any time, he flipped to Clemson.

After being committed to Ed Orgeron and the Tigers of Baton Rouge for four months, Wiggins started to second guess his decision in recent weeks.

After thinking on it hard, and talking to those close to him, he decided a few days ago that Clemson was right for him. He has connected with Mike Reed, it is close to home and the Tigers have a major need at his position.

Dabo Swinney and his staff recruited Wiggins early, and at one time were high on his list, but both parties decided to go other ways over the summer.

Things changed quickly for Wiggins and Clemson.

"I just committed to Clemson," said Wiggins. "LSU just wasn't in my heart anymore," said Wiggins. "Clemson develops players, it has a good coaching staff, it is close to home, and that is where I feel best at."