TigerIllustrated - Elite athlete Nate Wiggins flips from one Tigers to another

Elite athlete Nate Wiggins flips from one Tigers to another
Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake four-star cornerback Nate Wiggins has backed off his pledge to LSU, and without wasting any time, he flipped to Clemson.
After being committed to Ed Orgeron and the Tigers of Baton Rouge for four months, Wiggins started to second guess his decision in recent weeks.
After thinking on it hard, and talking to those close to him, he decided a few days ago that Clemson was right for him. He has connected with Mike Reed, it is close to home and the Tigers have a major need at his position.
Dabo Swinney and his staff recruited Wiggins early, and at one time were high on his list, but both parties decided to go other ways over the summer.
Things changed quickly for Wiggins and Clemson.
"I just committed to Clemson," said Wiggins. "LSU just wasn't in my heart anymore," said Wiggins. "Clemson develops players, it has a good coaching staff, it is close to home, and that is where I feel best at."
The motions started a few days ago and escalated mighty fast.
The two talked Tuesday evening and the ACC program quickly started trending behind the scenes since that conversation.
Swinney, Reed and others on the Clemson staff have been involved and now the playmaker plans to visit the Tiger campus Sunday.
Wiggins is a December graduate and a versatile athlete who could line up all over the secondary. He is now set to sign with Clemson Wednesday.
RIVALS REACTION
This is a big loss for LSU and a huge gain for Clemson. Wiggins is a versatile athlete who shines on both sides of the ball, but Clemson likes him at defensive back, and that is a big need for them. They have missed on some cornerback targets this cycle, and that is where Wiggins is expected to start out at. He can also project as a free safety, and he is a playmaker on offense at wide receiver too. We are just days from the Early Signing Period, so for Clemson to swoop in late and steal one of LSU's top commitments, this is a major pick up for Swinney and company.