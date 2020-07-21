Elite defensive end weighs in on Clemson offer
Clemson has offered one of the most impressive physical specimens among the rising junior class.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Opa Locke (Fla.) Monsignor Pace high-four star defensive end Shemar Stewart netted an offer late last week.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news