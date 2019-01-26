Elite Junior Day Update
Clemson’s elite junior day wrapped up early Saturday night following a 90-plus minute talk from Dabo Swinney.
We will have much more in our Monday Insider. But ... a few nuggets:
***** We continue to hear strong feedback behind the scenes about Clemson’s standing with Damascus (Md.) five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee.
