CLEMSON -- Many fans will roll their eyes at the idea of Joseph Ngata finally elevating to become the type of weapon that was advertised upon his arrival at Clemson.

And it's fair to have some cynicism, to have to see it before you'll start to believe it.

But there's a reason we put Ngata 10th on our preseason ranking of the top 25 players on Clemson's roster. We just keep hearing he's been a different guy this offseason, dating all the way back to winter workouts.