TigerIllustrated - Etienne becomes ACC's all-time leading rusher

CLEMSON -- Veteran Clemson running back Travis Etienne reached another milestone Saturday and it was a big one.

The All-American back is now the Atlantic Coast Conference's all-time leading rusher, eclipsing previous record-setter Ted Brown. Brown, a former running back at N.C. State, set the record in 1978 with 4,602 yards.

Etienne, who set the record with the final play of the third quarter, now has 4,612 rushing yards in his career.

The Jennings (La.) native and Heisman candidate could eclipse the 5,000-yard mark before the conclusion of his career.

The ACC's top five rushers all-time (in order):

1. Travis Etienne

2. Ted Brown (N.C. State)

3. Dalvin Cook (Florida State; 4,464 yards)

4. Amos Lawrence (UNC; 4,391 yards)

5. A.J. Dillon (Boston College; 4,382 yards)

