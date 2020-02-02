News More News
Every 5-star Clemson recruit in the Dabo Swinney Era

Cris Ard • TigerIllustrated
Publisher

Clemson has a total of 28 five-star acquisitions since Dabo Swinney became head coach over a decade ago, the latest of course being Corona (Calif.) defensive end Korey Foreman, the nation's top-rated football recruit overall regardless of position according to Rivals.com.

In this feature Tigerillustrated.com lists every five-star Clemson signee in the Swinney Era.

Clemson's 2020 signees | Clemson's junior commitments

2011

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021 (Committed but not signed)

