LIMITED TIME OFFER (First-time subscribers-only): Get your first year at Tigerillustrated.com for a whopping 60-percent off! PROMO CODE: KICKOFF2024 Offer valid through Friday, August 23. SIGN UP HERE to get your 60% discounted subscription to Tigerillustrated.com!

Advertisement

Clemson continues to make Georgia a heavy priority in recruiting. So it's no wonder the Tigers' 2024 football roster is dotted with many nationally-regarded prospects from the Peach State as the August 31 season opener vs. No. 1 ranked Georgia nears. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! In this capsule, check out every Georgia recruit currently on Clemson's football roster ahead of game week.