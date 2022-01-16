Every Rivals250 QB recruit in the Dabo Swinney Era

Dabo Swinney is no stranger to signing highly regarded quarterback prospects, as evidenced by a long line of four and five-star acquisitions since he was named Clemson's head coach in December of 2008.

Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

Today Tigerillustrated.com lists every Rivals250 member at the position signed by Clemson since Swinney became head coach.

Clemson 2022 signees & verbal commitments

Not listed below is former Tiger QB Kelly Bryant, who received a four-star billing from Rivals.com in 2015 but was not a member of the Rivals250.