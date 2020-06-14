Click HERE to subscribe and take advantage of this promotion special where you will receive unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com all summer long!

Clemson has signed its fair share of nationally-regarded running backs over the last decade under head coach Dabo Swinney.

Two backs signed over the last ten years rank inside of the top six on Clemson's all-time rushing (yardage) list - Travis Etienne and Wayne Gallman. Both were issued high three stars (5.7 rating) by Rivals.com out of high school. Ironically, three of the top six rushers in Clemson history received 5.7 markers out of high school, as the Tigers' No. 2 all-time leading rusher - Raymond Priester - also received a 5.7 billing from The National Recruiting Advisor in 1994.

The Tigers have two running back commits in their 2021 recruiting class in Matthews (N.C.) four-star Will Shipley and Loganville (Ga.) four-star Phil Mafah. Five-star running back signee Demarkcus Bowman arrives to campus later this month.