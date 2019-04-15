THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- It wasn't as though Dabo Swinney entered spring practice forgetting that Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Albert Huggins were no longer available.

It wasn't like he thought Nyles Pinckney and Jordan Williams were going to be available (they weren't after undergoing surgery).

But even when you have a full grasp of the details, as the head man it still hits with a bit of a shock when you look at a sheet of paper and the reality hits.