CLEMSON -- The spin from the Chick-fil-A public-relations writer produced so many RPMs that we're still dizzy more than a week later when we read the announcement of the Labor Day "sellout."

The air quotes are necessary because this grand rollout was little more than hot air.

Capacity at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is more than 70,000.

This "sellout" will comprise 42,500 and a large curtain covering the upper deck of the cavernous stadium.

Chick-fil-A did not specifically address this detail, leaving it to a reporter in Atlanta to follow up and deliver the catch.

This will be Clemson's third appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game. The first two were in 2008 against Alabama, and then 2012 against Auburn.