CLEMSON | The best two running backs of the Dabo Swinney Era were as hard to evaluate in high school as they were to get to the ground in college.

Wayne Gallman's commitment to Clemson brought almost no fanfare.

Travis Etienne's choice of the Tigers brought some buzz, but only because he spurned his home-state LSU Tigers.

Gallman led the team in rushing three straight seasons and bashed his way past the 1,000-yard mark in 2015 and 2016.

Etienne is coming off back-to-back 1,600-yard seasons and ranks as arguably the premier back in college football entering the 2020 season.

Not bad for two guys Rivals.com ranked as 3-stars with 5.7 markers.