 TigerIllustrated - Fact and fiction
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-14 10:45:12 -0600') }} football Edit

Fact and fiction

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

CLEMSON -- Last week, Dabo Swinney was asked about the CFP rankings and said he would lean toward rewarding the teams that have gone through a full season.

One of the resulting headlines:

"Dabo Swinney blasts College Football Playoff's ranking of Ohio State"

A couple days later, Urban Meyer was asked about the issue and merely said Ohio State is unquestionably one of the top four teams in college football.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

One of the resulting headlines: "Urban Meyer fires back at Dabo Swinney's Ohio State take."

What a pathetic, soul-sucking ritual.

No, we're not talking just about coaches and former coaches politicking for their best interests.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}