TigerIllustrated - Fact and fiction

CLEMSON -- Last week, Dabo Swinney was asked about the CFP rankings and said he would lean toward rewarding the teams that have gone through a full season.

One of the resulting headlines:

"Dabo Swinney blasts College Football Playoff's ranking of Ohio State"

A couple days later, Urban Meyer was asked about the issue and merely said Ohio State is unquestionably one of the top four teams in college football.

One of the resulting headlines: "Urban Meyer fires back at Dabo Swinney's Ohio State take."

What a pathetic, soul-sucking ritual.

No, we're not talking just about coaches and former coaches politicking for their best interests.