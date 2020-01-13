1. CLEMSON

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Who's going to bet against Trevor Lawrence and the supporting cast returning to Clemson? Oh, and keep in mind the recruiting class coming in is ridiculous and loaded with players ready to step in and fill holes immediately.

2. OHIO STATE

Ohio State QB Justin Fields (Scott Stuart)

Justin Fields will be back and the Buckeyes will be loaded once again for a run at the Big Ten title. Some very key pieces will be missing, but the Buckeyes just reload and develop talent as well as anyone in the country. They will be right there again in the playoff next year.



3. ALABAMA

Alabama QB Mac Jones (USA TODAY)

Whether it's Mac Jones or Bryce Young, the Alabama offense will be loaded with talent and will be in good hands. And do you think Nick Saban will allow the defense to struggle again like it did this season? Not a chance. Remember, injuries are what killed Bama.

4. LSU

LSU QB Myles Brennan (Derick E. Hingle, USA TODAY Sports)

This is where it starts to get tricky. Joe Burrow is such a huge part of LSU's success and we don't know what to expect of Myles Brennan. However, we do know that the LSU roster is loaded with talent and it will come down to the Tigers and Crimson Tide for the West and likely the SEC.

5. OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler (USA Today Sports)

6. OREGON

Oregon coach Mario Cristobal (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Oregon is clearly the best team in the Pac-12 but it has a big question at quarterback. The defense, however, will be loaded and the Ducks should cruise through the conference.

7. GEORGIA

Georgia coach Kirby Smart (AP Images)

Jamie Newman will be the quarterback and there are many holes to fill on offense but the defense will be stellar and all that top-notch recruiting Kirby Smart did means there is a lot of young talent on the roster. The question is — can UGA get past the SEC title game?

8. PENN STATE

Penn State's Micah Parsons (Getty Images)

Penn State has a ton of weapons returning on offense and the defense should be nasty led by Micah Parsons. But can it get past Ohio State? This will be a very interesting battle.

9. FLORIDA

Florida coach Dan Mullen (AP Sports)

Dan Mullen is a great coach and Florida returns a ton of talent so the Gators will push for the SEC East. The defense should be nasty and the offense is starting to come together. The key will be the offensive line.

10. NOTRE DAME

Notre Dame QB Ian Book (Andris Visockis)