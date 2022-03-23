Fast-moving

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

CLEMSON -- A few months ago, Georgia finished the season ranked No. 119 in offensive plays per game and No. 1 in the most important statistic of all.

Goes to show you don't have to snap the ball a bunch to win a national title -- particularly if you have a superb defense.

Clemson has the makings of a superb defense in 2022, bolstered by immense strength and depth on the defensive line.

Yet the offensive braintrust is making it a prime objective to juice up tempo that lagged last season for various reasons.