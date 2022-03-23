Fast-moving
CLEMSON -- A few months ago, Georgia finished the season ranked No. 119 in offensive plays per game and No. 1 in the most important statistic of all.
Goes to show you don't have to snap the ball a bunch to win a national title -- particularly if you have a superb defense.
Clemson has the makings of a superb defense in 2022, bolstered by immense strength and depth on the defensive line.
Yet the offensive braintrust is making it a prime objective to juice up tempo that lagged last season for various reasons.
In public and private conversations we've had with people in and around the football program, the answer is the same when we ask to identify what will be different with Brandon Streeter taking over for Tony Elliott.
Tempo. As in, more of it.
Not necessarily pedal-to-the-metal all the time, but definitely a faster pace when the opportunities are there.
