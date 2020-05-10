Lannden Zanders was one of the fast risers during a fast-ending spring practice, but that distinction probably comes with an asterisk.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Not as hard to distinguish yourself when every proven commodity is removed from the equation. That was just the reality of spring practice after the departures of Tanner Muse, K'Von Wallace and Denzel Johnson coupled with the absence of Nolan Turner as he recovered from shoulder surgery.

Zanders played 112 snaps last season and then was thrown right into the grease against all those studs on offense when the 2020 Tigers went through the spring.