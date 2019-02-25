Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-25 10:46:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Fast-rising Florida receiver set for return Clemson visit

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

One of Clemson’s select targets at receiver is slated to make a more comprehensive visit to Clemson next week.

Miami (Fla.) Columbus' Xzavier Henderson will travel with his parents for the Tigers’ March 9 junior day.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}