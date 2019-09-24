News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-24 10:56:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Fast-rising in-state defensive end checks out Clemson

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

An instate defensive lineman gaining power conference recruiting traction took in his first game at Clemson this past weekend.

Sumter (S.C.) junior defensive end Justus Boone watched the Tigers’ victory against Charlotte with one of his high school coaches and a friend.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}