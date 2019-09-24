Fast-rising in-state defensive end checks out Clemson
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
An instate defensive lineman gaining power conference recruiting traction took in his first game at Clemson this past weekend.
Sumter (S.C.) junior defensive end Justus Boone watched the Tigers’ victory against Charlotte with one of his high school coaches and a friend.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news