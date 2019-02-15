Fast-rising in-state prospect sets Clemson visit
MAULDIN, S.C. -- Area recruiter Mickey Conn closed the contact period with a stop at the school of one of the state’s fastest-rising prospects.
Mauldin (S.C.) three-star corner Andru Phillips has landed two more power conference offers over the last two weeks.
