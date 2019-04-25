Tigerillustrated.com

Ferrell had been widely viewed as a first-round take, but his No. 4 selection matched an all-time high for the Tigers.

Clemson didn't have to wait long to see one of its more high profile players come off the board Thursday night in Nashville (Tenn.), as former All-American defensive end Clelin Ferrell was taken as the fourth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders.

The 2018 consensus All-American spent four years with the Tigers after red-shirting the 2015 season. Ferrell was a part of two National Championship teams with the Tigers, finishing his collegiate career with nearly 170 tackles, 50 tackles for loss and 27 sacks in nearly four-dozen starts.

Ferrell considered a jump to the NFL following the 2017 season but opted to return to Clemson where he was one-fourth of arguably the top defensive line in college football. The Richmond (Va.) native is the first of what could be as many as three first-rounders for the Tigers tonight.

Out of high school, Rivals.com billed Ferrell as a four-star prospect and the No. 6 weakside end recruit in the nation. Rivals.com rated Ferrell fifth overall regardless of position in the state of Virginia.

