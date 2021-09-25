N.C. State hands No. 9 Clemson crushing double overtime loss

It’s safe to consider this a down year for Clemson. Under Dabo Swinney, that’s a rare thing. What you can consider a down year for Clemson does not compare to a down year for almost every other team in the country, but two losses in the month of September absolutely qualifies. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! The No. 9 Tigers lost 27-21 in double overtime on the road to NC State on Saturday, snapping an eight-game winning streak for Clemson in the series. With the loss, Clemson dropped to 2-2 on the year. It marks the first time Clemson has lost two regular season games since 2014. It’s been an incredible reign of dominance for Clemson in the ACC. For this year, the Tigers look mortal and the conference looks wide open. And on top of that, Clemson's College Football Playoff hopes could already be dashed. CLEMSON's OFFENSIVE STRUGGLES CONTINUE The story in the early going has been the general ineptitude of Clemson’s offense. Clemson scored only three points in a season-opening loss to Georgia. Last week against Georgia Tech — a team that lost to Northern Illinois — Clemson scored 14 points and had only 284 yards of offense.

N.C. State fans rush the field at Carter-Finley Stadium Saturday evening after the Wolfpack defeated No. 9 Clemson 27-21 in double overtime, snapping an 8-game losing streak. (Getty)

That continued on Saturday, and may even have been worse. The Tigers had just 214 yards of offense against the Wolfpack. They went 80 yards in five plays to take a 7-0 lead on their second possession. On their seven other first-half possessions, the Tigers combined for zero points and 37 yards. As it has this season, Clemson’s defense kept it in the game. The score was just 7-7 at halftime. NC State would jump ahead 14-7 in the third quarter, only for Clemson to tie the score at 14-14 apiece early in the fourth thanks to another 80-yard drive.