{{ timeAgo('2018-12-20 10:32:04 -0600') }} football

Final pre-announcement Putnam Update

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

As we near an afternoon announcement from the nation's No. 7 offensive guard recruit, longtime Clemson priority target Will Putnam of Tampa (Fla.), Tigerillustrated.com has continued to talk with a number of contacts on this recruitment.

This is our final update on the 4-star offensive lineman prior to his announcement on a college decision.

FINAL PUTNAM UPDATE prior to today's announcement

{{ article.author_name }}