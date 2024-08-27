Finishing school
CLEMSON -- For almost all of Clemson's football history, a 30-10 record over three seasons wouldn't bring much scrutiny of the head coach.
Things are sometimes different for Dabo Swinney for various reasons, but mostly because of the almost impossibly high standard set under him from 2015 to 2020 when the Tigers won two national titles and lost seven games over six seasons of prominence and dominance.
When word got out about Swinney's "Finish" term for the 2024 team, some cynics in the fan base reflexively mocked it.
"How about start?" came the snark in reference to last year's .500 record through eight games.
It's true that last year's team finished well, winning five straight games after a disastrous 4-4 start had Swinney texting former assistant Jeff Scott to ask him how the home-building business was going.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news