News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-19 15:26:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Finishing touches

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

STOREWIDE FLASH SALE: Over 3,000 officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel/gear items ON SALE (some 30-65% OFF) at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

CLEMSON -- At Boston College, Clemson's offense finally broke free early in the third quarter and things seemed easy again.

A highlight-reel throw and catch from DJ Uiagalelei to Beaux Collins on third down. Then a deep ball to Joseph Ngata for a touchdown.

Boom. Boom.

On the sidelines, Dabo Swinney gathered with his offense and his message was twofold:

1) Hey, great job.

2) Hey, go finish the damn job.

As it turned out the brisk touchdown drive was more the exception than the rule that night. Back-to-back three-and-outs would follow as the Tigers totaled a whopping six three-and-outs on the game.

The ability to move in and devour the opponent when there's blood in the water is a quality everyone in college football would love to have.

While Clemson has shown substantial improvement offensively in 2022, the Tigers' defense enters this weekend ranked 30th nationally in total yardage allowance.
While Clemson has shown substantial improvement offensively in 2022, the Tigers' defense enters this weekend ranked 30th nationally in total yardage allowance. (Getty)

Clemson's 7-0 start has been a reminder that this coaching staff and program still know what they're doing.

But last week's inability to finish off Florida State was a reminder that they're still trying to learn how to administer the death blow.

While there are numerous uplifting facets to Clemson reeling off 13 consecutive victories dating to last season, the trend of not pulling away has also been with Dabo Swinney's 14th team.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}