STOREWIDE FLASH SALE: Over 3,000 officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel/gear items ON SALE (some 30-65% OFF) at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

CLEMSON -- At Boston College, Clemson's offense finally broke free early in the third quarter and things seemed easy again.

A highlight-reel throw and catch from DJ Uiagalelei to Beaux Collins on third down. Then a deep ball to Joseph Ngata for a touchdown.

Boom. Boom.

On the sidelines, Dabo Swinney gathered with his offense and his message was twofold:

1) Hey, great job.

2) Hey, go finish the damn job.

As it turned out the brisk touchdown drive was more the exception than the rule that night. Back-to-back three-and-outs would follow as the Tigers totaled a whopping six three-and-outs on the game.

The ability to move in and devour the opponent when there's blood in the water is a quality everyone in college football would love to have.