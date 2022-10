OUR STOREWIDE FLASH SALE: Over 3,500 officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel/gear items ON SALE (some 65% OFF ) at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

C.J. Spiller dispensed his first running back offer for the 2024 class last weekend.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star junior David Eziomume picked up the offer while visiting for Clemson's victory against Syracuse.

Non-football-related & off topics forum