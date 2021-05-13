CLEMSON -- Spring games aren't usually known for plays you'll never forget, but Andrew Booth provided one with a leaping, one-handed interception over Ajou Ajou.

Officially it went down as an incomplete pass. But everyone watching knew upon further review (and further gushing) that it was an interception.

After which Dabo Swinney, microphone in hand, found Booth and asked him to comment on the interception.

"Ah," Booth said as he playfully tapped his coach on the belly, "That was regular."

Everyone laughed at Booth's choice of words, but upon further reflection the term does apply to Booth over the long term.

As in, it's time for the junior to be a more regular presence as a playmaking, first-rate corner who can help Clemson hold up against playoff-level passing attacks.

A reminder of Booth's bountiful gifts comes with a look at some of the way-too-early 2022 mock drafts.

Yes, it's way too early to take next year's draft projections very seriously.