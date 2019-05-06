THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

California carries a reputation for earthquakes, so it seems apropos that Clemson’s latest five-star acquisition has created the greatest tremor through the college football landscape.

The Tigers have recruited well for awhile, and it’s not as if they weren’t recognized as the prohibitive favorite anyhow for Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

Yet Uiagalelei’s public commitment Sunday registered a rarely reached magnitude on the Rivals scale – testimony to how differential this Clemson recruiting class is taking shape.