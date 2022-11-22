CLEMSON -- Saturday's game will feature two quarterbacks who were the top prospects nationally at their position coming out of high school.
Spencer Rattler was a 5-star member of the 2019 class, and the No. 13 recruit nationally.
A year later, DJ Uiagalelei was a 5-star member of the 2020 class and the No. 3 recruit nationally.
The fact Clemson and South Carolina both possess quarterbacks with such elite billing is remarkable.
The fact that both quarterbacks have struggled to live up to that billing is probably more remarkable.
Eight years of playoff football have shown us that the path to national titles is paved with generational quarterbacks. Clemson probably exemplifies that the most, having produced Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence.
But the trajectory of Uiagalelei and Rattler the past two seasons has shown us that there are no guarantees with the guys who are supposed to be slam-dunk successes.
Both quarterbacks have shown flashes of brilliance, including Rattler's sudden and totally unexpected dissection of Tennessee on Saturday night.
