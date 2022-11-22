CLEMSON -- Saturday's game will feature two quarterbacks who were the top prospects nationally at their position coming out of high school.

Spencer Rattler was a 5-star member of the 2019 class, and the No. 13 recruit nationally.

A year later, DJ Uiagalelei was a 5-star member of the 2020 class and the No. 3 recruit nationally.

The fact Clemson and South Carolina both possess quarterbacks with such elite billing is remarkable.

The fact that both quarterbacks have struggled to live up to that billing is probably more remarkable.