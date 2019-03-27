THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

For all its recruiting riches, Clemson hasn’t scored a five-star running back since 2006. But that one (C.J. Spiller) was from Florida, too.

The Tigers have put their bull’s-eye on Lakeland (Fla.) five-star Demarkcus Bowman, who spent Sunday evening through Tuesday morning on campus on an unannounced visit.