CLEMSON -- To gain a full appreciation for where Clemson is right now -- 5-0 and its Top 5 bona-fides strengthened by the past two Saturdays -- it is almost imperative that we revisit where the Tigers were this time last year.

For much of this past offseason, it was too soon for Clemson fans to rehash any of that mess.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

But now it's appropriate. And it casts a favorable light on the Tigers' standing here in a season that was always going to tell us a great deal about this program's place in the world.

Games 3, 4 and 5 last season sent a resounding message about how far Clemson's offense had fallen after the loss of Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Amari Rodgers and others.

It wasn't even that they produced just a field goal in the opener against Georgia. That became more forgivable as the season went along and the Bulldogs proved to be one of the great defenses this game has ever seen.