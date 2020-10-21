Florida 4-star saw 'genuine' Clemson firsthand
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!
Clemson put together a string of prolific receivers from the Tampa, Fla., area, over a recent span of several years.
A four-star with ties to a couple of them remains in touch with a pair of Tigers coaches.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news