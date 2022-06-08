Florida DB commits to Clemson

Riverview (Fla.) Sumner defensive back Kylen Webb ended his recruitment Wednesday afternoon, committing to Clemson following a weekend official visit with the Tigers.

Webb (6-1, 185) picked up an offer upon first visiting in mid-March. At the time, Florida State stood as his only other major offer.

Miami had since joined in, and both were slated to draw official visits later this month.

We have framed Webb to be perhaps the most underrated prospect on Clemson's target list.

Webb becomes the eighth commitment for Clemson's recruiting class, joining Naples (Fla.) First Baptist tight end Olsen Henry, Austin (Texas) Vandegrift four-star offensive lineman Ian Reed, Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian four-star quarterback Chris Vizzina, Miami (Fla.) Edison four-star receiver Nathaniel Joseph, Alpharetta (Ga.) St. Francis four-star corner Branden Strozier, Washington (D.C.) St. John's College four-star defensive end David Ojiegbe and Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake four-star corner Avieon Terrell.

Rivals.com bills Webb as an athlete. Clemson's staff evaluates the Sumner standout as a safety.

Webb was recruited to Clemson by safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn.

All eight of the Tigers' commitments were on campus this past weekend.

