Dabo Swinney’s default motivator for Florida State usually has been recruiting rankings, with the implication being the Seminoles should have equivalent if not greater talent based on the metrics.

Granted, this arguably stems from former coach Jimbo Fisher racking up top-five classes, only for Clemson to habitually beat the ‘Noles by the end of Fisher’s tenure. Swinney, of course, loves a good underdog card.

We wrote this morning about their divergent paths on the Sunshine State recruiting trail, too. Clemson has demonstrated rank when going into FSU territory in recent years, arguably furthering the Tigers’ advantage in the Atlantic Division.