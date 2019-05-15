Florida tight end high on Clemson
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
While Clemson's staff continues to survey the field for tight ends this cycle, a potential target for the 2021 cycle drew a school stop earlier this month.
Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal’s Nick Elksnis has gained traction as a name to know, culminating in his appearance at the Tigers’ spring game last month.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news