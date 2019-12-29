News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-29 08:50:53 -0600') }} football Edit

For Ohio State, it's complicated

Pete Thamel
Yahoo! Sports - Rivals.com

50% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription! Makes for a fantastic gift idea!

GLENDALE, Ariz. | This is the type of game that will keep talk radio buzzing for months, overload the message-board servers and prompt enough conspiracy theories that it could be memorialized in Roswell.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}