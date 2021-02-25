TigerIllustrated - Foremost objective

CLEMSON -- During the season itself, Dabo Swinney was seldom if ever interested in talking publicly about the struggles of his offensive line.

And that's fine. It's natural and perhaps even sound philosophy to avoid scrutiny in the heat of battle.

It's also important to remember that a defining element in retrospect wasn't necessarily known to be a defining element as it was happening.

Yes, the offensive line did get physically overwhelmed in the regular-season trip to South Bend (34 rushing yards, which ties the lowest total of his 12 full seasons as head coach).

The offensive line did struggle to block Boston College's front (106 rushing yards).