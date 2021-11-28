What came first, the chicken or the goose egg?

Clemson fans could choose any number of jokes at the expense of their rival late Saturday night as they celebrated a weird but satisfying end to the regular season.

Weird, as in man does it feel strange not to be looking ahead to a trip to Charlotte for the ACC championship.

Satisfying, as in gosh there weren't many folks who thought this team would finish 9-3 back in the immediate aftermath of the loss at Pitt.