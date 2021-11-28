Forever To V
What came first, the chicken or the goose egg?
Clemson fans could choose any number of jokes at the expense of their rival late Saturday night as they celebrated a weird but satisfying end to the regular season.
Weird, as in man does it feel strange not to be looking ahead to a trip to Charlotte for the ACC championship.
Satisfying, as in gosh there weren't many folks who thought this team would finish 9-3 back in the immediate aftermath of the loss at Pitt.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news