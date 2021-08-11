Former Clemson President Jim Barker appears on The Clemson Dubcast
Former Clemson University president Jim Barker joined longtime Tigerillustrated.com writer Larry Williams on this edition of The Clemson Dubcast to share what he's been up to since leaving the high-pressure world of running a university.
Barker had a fascinating window into Dabo Swinney long before many other people thought the coach had what it took to run a successful football program, let alone a perennially dominant one.
Barker still teaches a course at Clemson called "The Architecture of Leadership," and Swinney's name comes up often in the class' conversations about great leaders.
