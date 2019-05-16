Tigerillustrated.com reported on Monday that a decision might come this week. The 6-foot-7, 215-pound Moore, an Atlanta (Ga.) native, spent a year with the Red Raiders.

Former top 50 recruit Khavon Moore said Thursday night he will be transferring to Clemson. The former Texas Tech small forward visited the Tigers last week.

Moore is a skilled passer and creator, a solid rebounder, plus a wing defender with his length carries substantial value.

NCAA rules require transfers to sit out a year, but Moore will be seeking a waiver for immediate eligibility.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Rivals.com billed Moore ninth nationally among small forward prospects in 2018. The top 50 recruit claimed over 20 offers out of high school, notably Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma, N.C. State, UCLA, USC and Texas A&M among numerous others.

