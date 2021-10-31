**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

CLEMSON | In the immediate aftermath of Chase Brice's heroics against Syracuse three years ago, almost no one was identifying it as one of the most important wins in Clemson football history.

Most folks, including yours truly, did a double-take when Dabo Swinney stepped to the microphone after that game and said this: