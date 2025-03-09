FOUR-STAR BARCLAY TO CLEMSON

Barclay (6-4, 280), ranked No. 84 nationally by Rivals.com , picked the Tigers over Georgia, Oklahoma and Florida among others.

Orlando (Fla.) First Academy four-star Chance Barclay has announced his commitment to Clemson.

A fourth offensive lineman has jumped in the boat.

"I didn't really plan on committing today," Barclay told Tigerillustrated.com. "But the Lord had different plans."

He also had offers from Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss and Penn State among others.

We identified Barclay as one of our favorites at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer before his stock took off.

Our early July interview with Barclay showcased why he would profile as a potential match with Clemson.

He returned to take in the Tigers' game against Louisville in November.

Barclay had official visits arranged with UGA and Oklahoma this summer.

But Clemson always differentiated itself in program culture, and that prompted Barclay to go ahead and pull the trigger.

"Every time I visit Clemson, it feels like family," he said.

"I just haven't stopped hearing great things about Clemson. Not just how they build the football player, but how they build the man."

Offensive line coach Matt Luke has now accrued four four-star linemen for this recruiting class.