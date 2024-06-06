LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, is offering a special, FREE membership until the start of August Camp! ** This Offer Expires in a few days. ** Use promo code: TIVISIT ** Sign up HERE to get your FREE membership to Tigerillustrated.com!

All eyes were on Clemson's offensive line recruiting for the official visit weekend, and position coach Matt Luke has struck with a big one. BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com! New Rochelle (N.Y.) Iona Prep four-star Rowan Byrne has announced his commitment to the Tigers. Byrne had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.

Byrne (6-6, 305) picked Clemson over Penn State, Florida State and Michigan State in particular. He also had offers from Ohio State, MIchigan, Notre Dame, Florida, Texas A&M and Wisconsin among others. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Luke wanted to land larger bodies and frames for this class, and Byrne is right up there with Buford (Ga.) four-star tackle commitment Brayden Jacobs (6-7, 335) in that regard. Clemson's courtship came together uncharacteristically rapidly. Byrne first began communicating with Luke early in the calendar year, so the seeds were planted. But Byrne was unable to make an introductory trip to campus in March. Our off topics forum So he actually arrived for his official visit this past weekend without an offer -- an exception to the Dabo Swinney rule. Yet as hopefully our published interviews with Byrne over the last month have illustrated, he screams Clemson fit and the type in whom the Tigers would trust the mutual investment and genuine interest. Byrne liked Clemson growing up and drew Luke later in the spring evaluation period last month as the Tigers looked to build momentum late.