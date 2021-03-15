Four-star DB makes weekend visit to Clemson
An offered four-star defensive back made his first trek through Clemson while in the relative vicinity this past weekend.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Apopka (Fla.) corner Nikai Martinez spent Thursday on campus with Tigers rising junior defensive tackle Tyler Davis, who hails from his hometown.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news