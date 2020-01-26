Lakeland (Fla.) Christian four-star Cade Denhoff announced his pledge Sunday following the Tigers’ elite junior day. Tigerillustrated.com projected Denhoff to Clemson on Thursday .

Clemson went months with just two junior defensive end offers on the table. One is now on the commitment board.

Denhoff (6-5, 225), ranked No. 147 nationally by Rivals.com, picked Clemson over LSU, Ohio State, Penn State and Alabama.

“It was simply their culture,” Denhoff first told Tigerillustrated.com. “They have a great family atmosphere and make everything fun.

"I would like to thank all the coaches from all the schools that gave me an opportunity to play and for Clemson University, Coach Swinney, Coach Venables and Coach Hall for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play."

Clemson has been involved by far the longest, as much from mutual interest.

Denhoff’s mother went to high school with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

Denhoff thus competed at a full three-day session of the Dabo Swinney Camp in 2019, months before Vanderbilt, Nebraska and UCF would dispense his first offers.

He has been to Clemson a half-dozen times since, most notably scoring the Clemson offer during his one-day camp showing last June.

His stock has gradually escalated since. Alabama and Notre Dame offered during the summer, followed by LSU and Ohio State during his junior season.