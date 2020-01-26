Four-star defensive end commits to Clemson
Clemson went months with just two junior defensive end offers on the table. One is now on the commitment board.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Lakeland (Fla.) Christian four-star Cade Denhoff announced his pledge Sunday following the Tigers’ elite junior day. Tigerillustrated.com projected Denhoff to Clemson on Thursday.
ALSO SEE: Tigerillustrated.com's Predictions For 2020 | Clemson's junior commitments
Denhoff (6-5, 225), ranked No. 147 nationally by Rivals.com, picked Clemson over LSU, Ohio State, Penn State and Alabama.
“It was simply their culture,” Denhoff first told Tigerillustrated.com. “They have a great family atmosphere and make everything fun.
"I would like to thank all the coaches from all the schools that gave me an opportunity to play and for Clemson University, Coach Swinney, Coach Venables and Coach Hall for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play."
Clemson has been involved by far the longest, as much from mutual interest.
Denhoff’s mother went to high school with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.
Denhoff thus competed at a full three-day session of the Dabo Swinney Camp in 2019, months before Vanderbilt, Nebraska and UCF would dispense his first offers.
He has been to Clemson a half-dozen times since, most notably scoring the Clemson offer during his one-day camp showing last June.
His stock has gradually escalated since. Alabama and Notre Dame offered during the summer, followed by LSU and Ohio State during his junior season.
Georgia, Auburn and Ole Miss all offered within the last two weeks.
Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall has spearheaded Clemson’s courtship.
As we reported several days ago, Swinney and Hall stopped by his school Wednesday in advance of the elite junior day.
Every player on Clemson's junior commit list holds a four-star rating from Rivals.com, as Denhoff now joins commits (WR) Beaux Collins, (OL) Marcus Tate of Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.), (LB) Jeremiah Trotter Jr. from Philadelphia (Pa.), (OL) Ryan Linthicum from Damascus (MD), (WR) Dacari Collins of Atlanta (Ga.) and (RB) Phil Mafah of Loganville, Ga.
Denhoff was credited with 11 sacks, 92 tackles and three forced fumbles as a junior.
Tigerillustrated.com will have more on Denhoff's commitment in our Monday Insider.
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE to see all of our officially licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!