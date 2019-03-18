Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-18 11:09:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star defensive lineman eyeing Clemson return

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

A four-star defensive lineman is eyeing a return visit after taking in Clemson for the first time.

Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie School four-star Jay Hardy attended the Tigers’ junior day a week ago with his parents and sister.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}