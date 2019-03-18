Four-star defensive lineman eyeing Clemson return
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
A four-star defensive lineman is eyeing a return visit after taking in Clemson for the first time.
Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie School four-star Jay Hardy attended the Tigers’ junior day a week ago with his parents and sister.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news