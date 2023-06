BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

This four-star defensive tackle just had quite an experience on Clemson's campus. And he had a lot to say about the Tigers and defensive tackles coach Nick Eason in this interview with Tigerillustrated.com.

He also shared this about head football coach Dabo Swinney who took notice during one particular camp session:

"My second day there, I didn't lose any one-on-ones, and I kind of dominated. Coach Swinney was like, you can commit any time."

