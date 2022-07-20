 TigerIllustrated - FOUR-STAR DEVELOPMENTS
FOUR-STAR DEVELOPMENTS

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

As you know, Clemson has been awaiting resolution on one candidate for its remaining defensive end spot: Hewitt (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville four-star Hunter Osborne.

Osborne (6-4, 255), ranked No. 130 nationally by Rivals.com, attended Clemson's official visit weekend and summarily cancelled his Auburn official. He then followed through with officials to Texas and Tennessee, and at that time our arrows pointed strongly in Clemson's direction.

Tigerillustrated.com believes Trussville (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne is quickly closing in on a decision.
But it's never done until it's done, as we wrote.

As we shared with subscribers two weeks ago, if Osborne was making the call unilaterally, we had reason to suggest this recruitment would be over. But that's not the way it often works, and a few twists have transpired since -- including both Texas and Tennessee thinking they might have been in the mix.

