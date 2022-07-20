FOUR-STAR DEVELOPMENTS

As you know, Clemson has been awaiting resolution on one candidate for its remaining defensive end spot: Hewitt (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville four-star Hunter Osborne.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Osborne (6-4, 255), ranked No. 130 nationally by Rivals.com, attended Clemson's official visit weekend and summarily cancelled his Auburn official. He then followed through with officials to Texas and Tennessee, and at that time our arrows pointed strongly in Clemson's direction.