One of the nation's top 110 prospects was in Clemson over the weekend with his mother. And he couldn't stop talking about the experience, especially his one-on-one meeting with head football coach Dabo Swinney.

In our fourth update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have the very latest on the 6-4, 300-pound offensive lineman, his weekend campus visit and of course his recruitment.

FOUR-STAR FLORIDA LINEMAN RAVES ABOUT CLEMSON EXPERIENCE (For subscribers-only)

